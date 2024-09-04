Sign up
242 / 365
Heading down to catch the subway
On escalator down to the deep subway tunnel in downtown Atlanta craved out of solid granite
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
JuliaE
ace
@swagman
Perhaps a Jill of many trades, and master of none, I have been a librarian at Harvard, a professor at Emory University, and then directed...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th September 2024 1:45pm
Tags
subway
atlanta
marta
