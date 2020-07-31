Escape to the past, to an amphitheater under the stars, Swargha Thanisandra Bangalore is a place where the old, the new, and someplace magical are crafted into an exquisite tapestry. Welcoming antique doorways lead you into traditional courtyards, interwoven by cobble-stoned pathways. Frangipani blooms against the filigreed Bandstand. Elegant pavilions and panoramic beauty. Surrender to the charm of The Swargha Marriage Venue Hebbal.Nestled in a 2.5 acre garden of beautiful trees and heritage architecture, a pond, colonial Bandstand, elegant pavilions, and ample open spaces, The Swargha is a place like none other.From green aisles to granite alters, fluid open spaces, lush green lawns, hidden nooks and corners for intimate conversations to spill over. Two large kitchen spaces with a very special Sheesh Mahal bar and ample food counter space, comfortably accomodate up to 2500 guests. Engulfed in the midst of tropical gardens, this heritage architecture feature luxurious bedrooms, open to sky bathrooms, verandahs, outdoor seating, lotus pond courtyards, large water urns, a unique collection of art, antique furniture, and collectibles, The Swargha compels us to slow down.