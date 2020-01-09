Previous
New Hiding Spot by swchappell
New Hiding Spot

After giving her her fluids (she is CKD and gets IV fluids periodically), I don't blame her for finding a new hiding spot, she hates them. But she was happy to pose for a few shots for a change
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

SwChappell

@swchappell
