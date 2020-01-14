Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1404
Wabi-Sabi?
Potential entry for this week's 52Frames challenge - the art of finding beauty in imperfection. Attempted to add some light texturing which may be more imperfect than the actual subject
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
1404
photos
16
followers
34
following
384% complete
View this month »
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th January 2020 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close