Wabi-Sabi? by swchappell
Wabi-Sabi?

Potential entry for this week's 52Frames challenge - the art of finding beauty in imperfection. Attempted to add some light texturing which may be more imperfect than the actual subject
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

SwChappell

