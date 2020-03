Abandoned In The Pines: Weymouth Furnace

I knew that I wanted a shot of Weymouth Furnace in the morning light. I knew I wanted to try to shoot into the sun. I didn't know my dirty polarizer was still on the lens. I had some better compositions with too much dirt-induced flare on the lens to be usable. This one was passable but not great, so I thought it might be good to practice on at least. I'll have to get back with cleaner lenses and no polarizers.