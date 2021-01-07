Previous
The Joys of Cat Ownership by swchappell
Photo 1789

I had much better aspirations for this photo. My 52Frames challenge this week is leading lines, and I thought a chess board arrangement might do it. Apparently not, if Freddie and Sylvester have anything to say about it.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

SwChappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
