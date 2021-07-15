Previous
My New Gizmo by swchappell
Photo 1971

My New Gizmo

52Frames theme this week is product photography, which is not my forte or very interesting to me. But I got this new Gizmo for an upcoming trip and thought at least I have a decent subject.
SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Peter Dulis ace
Go Pro - or Go Home :)
July 16th, 2021  
☠northy ace
I like how you used stones as a stage…. Sort of brings home the rugged aspect of the go-pro…. Nicely done!
July 16th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
@pdulis Lol! Thank you!
@northy I definitely wanted to show it in a rugged-ish environment. But I also didn't want to leave the house - it's way too hot - so I stuck it in a planter that has these little rocks in it and thought it looked perfect. Thank you!
July 16th, 2021  
