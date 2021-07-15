Sign up
Photo 1971
My New Gizmo
52Frames theme this week is product photography, which is not my forte or very interesting to me. But I got this new Gizmo for an upcoming trip and thought at least I have a decent subject.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
3
1
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2033
photos
33
followers
55
following
540% complete
View this month »
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th July 2021 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Go Pro - or Go Home :)
July 16th, 2021
☠northy
ace
I like how you used stones as a stage…. Sort of brings home the rugged aspect of the go-pro…. Nicely done!
July 16th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
@pdulis
Lol! Thank you!
@northy
I definitely wanted to show it in a rugged-ish environment. But I also didn't want to leave the house - it's way too hot - so I stuck it in a planter that has these little rocks in it and thought it looked perfect. Thank you!
July 16th, 2021
