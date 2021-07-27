Previous
Next
Soft Wet Rose by swchappell
Photo 1985

Soft Wet Rose

Trying again with the diffusion filter. Much nicer on a rose than on a cat. Maybe one day I'll use it for what I bought it for.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Worked quite nicely for this shot especially with the water drops.
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise