Photo 2019
Charging
Freddie has those dots on his nose that I call his charging ports. If that's the case, then here he is either charging, or needs to be charged.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Views
6
365
Canon EOS 80D
25th August 2021 2:57pm
