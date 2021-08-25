Previous
Next
Charging by swchappell
Photo 2019

Charging

Freddie has those dots on his nose that I call his charging ports. If that's the case, then here he is either charging, or needs to be charged.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise