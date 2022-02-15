Previous
Next
Who Needs Sharpness? by swchappell
Photo 2193

Who Needs Sharpness?

Lensbaby Omni filters do not always lend themselves to tack sharp focus. Eh, who needs it.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise