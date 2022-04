Gatlinburg, TN

We watch the show Moonshiners, and thought it'd be fun to stop at some of the distilleries of people that are on the show, a few of which are in Gatlinburg. We knew absolutely nothing about Gatlinburg. Being from NJ, my closest analogy would be if you took the Jersey Shore during the height of summer and stuck it in the smoky mountains. Lots of traffic, lots of tourist trappy type places. And a few distilleries, which kind of made it all better.