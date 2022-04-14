Previous
Dandelion by swchappell
Dandelion

Another potential for the 52frames extreme closeup theme. This is 47 focus-stacked images blended with the trial version of Helicon Focus, with a bit of clean-up due to breeziness and cloudiness messing with the flower and lighting.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

