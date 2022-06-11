Previous
Her Favorite Spot by swchappell
Her Favorite Spot

She often sits here on the arm of this couch, facing away from the room. It's next to a doorway, so it is almost like she is keeping watch
SwChappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Diana ace
Perfect pose, love the way you captured her eye!
June 23rd, 2022  
