Tamanawas Falls

The sign at the front said a mile. The sign lies - it was much longer. Or maybe I misread it. Regardless, I think these falls were worth the hike. This is a blend of a few different photos: a few photos for light/dark exposures, and then another (a short exposure I also took before moving the tripod) for the people that happened into the scene, if you're interested in that sort of thing.