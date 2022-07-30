Previous
Somewhere Along the Oregon Coast by swchappell
Photo 2358

Somewhere Along the Oregon Coast

On the hottest day of Oregon's summer heatwave, we decided to take a drive to the coast from where we were staying in wine country. So did everybody else, ugh. Did get some scenic views but rarely found a place to park.
