The Pretzel of Peace by swchappell
The Pretzel of Peace

A break from vacation pictures ... the 52frames theme this week is Peace. I thought I'd go in a somewhat less serious direction than was maybe intended.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

SwChappell

@swchappell
