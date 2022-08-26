Sign up
Photo 2354
The Pretzel of Peace
A break from vacation pictures ... the 52frames theme this week is Peace. I thought I'd go in a somewhat less serious direction than was maybe intended.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
