Storytime by swchappell
Photo 2360

Storytime

Dr. McCoy regales Mando and Stormtrooper with tales of his time aboard the Enterprise. Mando listens thoughtfully, while Stormtrooper dreams of being able to hit the target like Captain Kirk.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

SwChappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Kate
Cool lighting
September 24th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
A great and fun sifi set up.
September 24th, 2022  
SwChappell
@k9photo Thank you!
@wakelys Thank you!
September 24th, 2022  
