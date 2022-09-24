Sign up
Photo 2360
Storytime
Dr. McCoy regales Mando and Stormtrooper with tales of his time aboard the Enterprise. Mando listens thoughtfully, while Stormtrooper dreams of being able to hit the target like Captain Kirk.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
3
0
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2452
photos
33
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th September 2022 8:14am
Kate
ace
Cool lighting
September 24th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A great and fun sifi set up.
September 24th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
@k9photo
Thank you!
@wakelys
Thank you!
September 24th, 2022
@wakelys Thank you!