Bottle Collection by swchappell
Photo 2364

Bottle Collection

I thought the sunlight coming through the bottles would look cool. I was wrong. So instead, I added some speedlights.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Photo Details

