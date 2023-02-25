Previous
"The Paper Holds Their Folded Faces to the Floor" by swchappell
Photo 2491

"The Paper Holds Their Folded Faces to the Floor"

"And every day, the paper boy brings more"
-- Brain Damage by Pink Floyd

For 52frames "Line from a song" challenge

Rainbow-ish effect done in camera via Lensbaby Omni.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Steve Chappell

Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great story telling
February 26th, 2023  
