Grogu Has Had Enough of Stormtroopers by swchappell
Photo 2556

Grogu Has Had Enough of Stormtroopers

Stormtroopers may be bad shots, but they are still annoying. And Grogu has had enough. A few force pushes sends these two tumbling.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
