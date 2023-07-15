Previous
Celebration of Life by swchappell
Photo 2656

Celebration of Life

My wife's sister.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Harry J Benson
Good memories
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Life is always worth celebrating.
July 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell
@hjbenson Thank you
@wakelys Yes, it is. Thank you
July 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C
A beautiful lady.
July 22nd, 2023  
