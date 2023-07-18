Time to Remodel

Our house has never had much closet space, so we had been using a spare bedroom as a closet for the master bedroom. We decided this year that it was time to formalize the arrangement: add an entrance from the bedroom, close the entrance from the hall, remove the awful wallpaper and paneling that the previous owner had put in, and add closet-y stuff to it. It'll end up as a very large walk-in closet. Unfortunately, I neglected to take a "before" shot, so this is a shot from the master bedroom looking at the newly created entrance through the back of the old tiny closet.