Time to Remodel by swchappell
Time to Remodel

Our house has never had much closet space, so we had been using a spare bedroom as a closet for the master bedroom. We decided this year that it was time to formalize the arrangement: add an entrance from the bedroom, close the entrance from the hall, remove the awful wallpaper and paneling that the previous owner had put in, and add closet-y stuff to it. It'll end up as a very large walk-in closet. Unfortunately, I neglected to take a "before" shot, so this is a shot from the master bedroom looking at the newly created entrance through the back of the old tiny closet.
Steve Chappell

Harry J Benson ace
Good plan
July 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
It's going to be lovely and very practical once done.
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Sounds like a plan that is now in action.
July 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
@hjbenson Thank you!
@ludwigsdiana I hope so! Thank you!
@wakelys Thank you!
July 22nd, 2023  
