Remodel Progress by swchappell
Photo 2660

Remodel Progress

The left wall had paneling that we kind of hated. The previous owner, for some reason, built and insulated a frame for the paneling on top of the old sheetrock.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Steve Chappell

Harry J Benson ace
Seems like overkill
July 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Great that you had a plan in place!
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that it seemed a good idea at the time.
July 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
@hjbenson Yes, definitely. The previous homeowner did a lot of his own "upgrades." I'm not sure he knew what he was doing. Thank you!
@ludwigsdiana Thank you!
@wakelys I suppose. Thank you!
July 22nd, 2023  
