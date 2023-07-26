Previous
Next
Remodel Progress 6: Oops by swchappell
Photo 2667

Remodel Progress 6: Oops

This is what happens when you use an outlet with the wrong amperage. This one was installed in a previous project by a different contractor, but fixed by the current contractor.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Scary!
July 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oops indeed.
July 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise