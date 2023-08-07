Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2731
The Most Interesting Cat In The House
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2852
photos
35
followers
56
following
749% complete
View this month »
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th August 2023 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
He sure is my favourite, great expression and shot!
August 13th, 2023
FBailey
ace
How can you have favourites??
August 13th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you!
@fbailey
Lol, no, no favorites. There was a series of commercials for Dos Equis that had "The Most Interesting Man In The World." The way Freddie sits sometimes reminds me of that. Thank you!
August 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@fbailey Lol, no, no favorites. There was a series of commercials for Dos Equis that had "The Most Interesting Man In The World." The way Freddie sits sometimes reminds me of that. Thank you!