Lund Cathedral by swchappell
Photo 2745

Lund Cathedral

The Cathedral in Lund, Sweden. Took this as a vertical pano and did perspective correction in Nik.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Corinne C ace
Interesting Cathedral
September 25th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and beautiful architecture.
September 26th, 2023  
