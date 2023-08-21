Sign up
Photo 2745
Lund Cathedral
The Cathedral in Lund, Sweden. Took this as a vertical pano and did perspective correction in Nik.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
2
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
[Canon EOS 80D]
Taken
21st August 2023 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Interesting Cathedral
September 25th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and beautiful architecture.
September 26th, 2023
