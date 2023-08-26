Previous
Baden-Baden Horses by swchappell
Photo 2750

Baden-Baden Horses

From our European vacation this summer. Berlin has its bears, and Baden-Baden has horses. These are all over the city.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Steve Chappell

