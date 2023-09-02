Previous
Flying Home by swchappell
Photo 2757

Flying Home

We passed by several of the Azorean islands as we left São Miguel for home, like this one out the window.

I'm way behind, but catching up, so no need to comment. This was from the September.
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Dawn ace
Nice clouds
November 13th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
I still need to comment if I look at the shot.😀😀😀 And this one I like. Lovely shot.
November 13th, 2023  
