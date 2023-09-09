Previous
Next
Dark Beer at Eight & Sand by swchappell
Photo 2764

Dark Beer at Eight & Sand

Beer from a local-ish brewery
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That sure is dark, hope it tasted good.
November 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise