Previous
Next
Wine Dinner by swchappell
Photo 2790

Wine Dinner

One of our favorite local restaurants had a wine & dinner pairing with a winery we had visited in Napa. So naturally we had to go. Somehow I managed not to snap any photos of either dinner or the event. Oops.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
765% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
No problem I wasn’t hungry anyway.
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise