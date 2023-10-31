Previous
Next
Freddie Guarding His Toy by swchappell
Photo 2816

Freddie Guarding His Toy

Well, it's Ursula's toy, but he doesn't seem to care
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lol, so cute with his two little black spots
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise