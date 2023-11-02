Previous
Inspired by Pep Ventosa by swchappell
Photo 2818

Inspired by Pep Ventosa

For 52frames a while back. An attempt at a Pep Ventosa-inspired image with a miniature cottage
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous! You really succeeded!
December 7th, 2023  
