Gabi On Alert by swchappell
Photo 2884

Gabi On Alert

Sylvester in her sights...
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Corinne C ace
Your narrative made me smile as I anticipate maybe a play between them two?
January 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I guess you're telling us we should not be fooled by the dainty fold of her paws. Cute shot.
January 9th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Adorable shot!
January 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute shot.
January 9th, 2024  
