Photo 2984
Earth Day Photos
The facility where I work had an Earth Day event that was delayed a few weeks. Part of that was a photo contest. Mind was selected as the winner for "Wildlife - Plants." I took that photo (center) in 2017 at Badlands National Park.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Steve Chappell
@swchappell
Diana
ace
Congratulations, a stunning nature capture.
May 12th, 2024
