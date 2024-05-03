Previous
HELIOSphere Panel by swchappell
Spent a weekend in Piscataway, NJ, attending the HELIOSphere science fiction and fantasy convention. This panel featured several authors and editors, including Carol Gyzander, Michael Ventrella, Lee Hawkins, Hildy Silverman, and Neil Clarke.
Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
