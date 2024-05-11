Previous
Next
Tuna Tower by swchappell
Photo 3009

Tuna Tower

One of our favorite appetizers
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
827% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks tasty! We had the most delicious lobster crepes for an appetizer the other afternoon. Yum yum for both of us.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise