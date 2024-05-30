Previous
San Diego Flyover by swchappell
Photo 3011

San Diego Flyover

While we were at StokerCon 2024 (a horror writer's convention), we visited San Diego Bay. Lots of planes were doing flyovers all day while we strolled along. This is one of them.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Photo Details

