Previous
Next
Mountain Lake by swchappell
Photo 3030

Mountain Lake

Along the Icefields Parkway, Canada
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sam Palmer
Impressive sight. I like the lines of clouds in the sky echoing the shape of the mountains.
December 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact