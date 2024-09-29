Previous
My Wife's Old Dream Ride by swchappell
My Wife's Old Dream Ride

At one time, my wife dreamed of a Cadillac Escalade as her ultimate dream ride. So I got her one. What do you think?

Fog courtesy of a can of "Photo Fog," which I've been wanting to try. Note to self: even a slight breeze will blow it away. Ugh.
Diana ace
What a great husband you are Steve, fabulous ride and a happy wife no doubt!
