Previous
Photo 3045
Rubber Ducky
At a recent writing conference, one of the vendors gave away these tiny rubber ducks to anyone who made a purchase. I somehow snagged two of them. I knew they'd come in handy.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3285
photos
41
followers
66
following
834% complete
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
20th December 2024 4:17pm
*lynn
ace
cute
December 21st, 2024
