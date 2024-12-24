Sign up
Photo 3051
Merry Christmas
Sorry for the belated post. Hope you all had a great holiday
24th December 2024
24th Dec 24
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3295
photos
41
followers
66
following
836% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
24th December 2024 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Wow love the lights!
Happy Holidays!
December 27th, 2024
Happy Holidays!