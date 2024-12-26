Previous
Stop Pointing That Thing At Me by swchappell
Stop Pointing That Thing At Me

Gabi is neither impressed nor amused with my new lens
26th December 2024

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Corinne C
Awesome portrait
December 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very cute shot.
December 27th, 2024  
