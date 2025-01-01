Previous
Ping Pong by swchappell
Photo 3072

Ping Pong

For the 52frames "self portrait" theme. They always start the year with this, the most hated of themes for me. This year I thought I'd try to do something a little different. My compositing skills aren't great, but I think I did ok with this one.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Steve Chappell

