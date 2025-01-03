Sign up
Previous
Photo 3076
Bird Feeder Intruder
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
4
2
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3320
photos
41
followers
66
following
842% complete
View this month »
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
3rd January 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Great close up!
January 4th, 2025
KWind
ace
Super close up!
January 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Superb close up
January 4th, 2025
KV
ace
What an intense look!
January 4th, 2025
