Frozen Lake at Autumn Lake Winery by swchappell
Frozen Lake at Autumn Lake Winery

A cold pano of the lake at Autumn Lake Winery. I like the lines and patterns in the ice, but they don't come through that well in the pano. But the pano is ok too, I guess
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Diana ace
Beautifully captured scenery.
January 21st, 2025  
