Duck(s) in a Row by swchappell
Photo 3087

Duck(s) in a Row

For 52Frames "Leading Lines." I had planned something outdoors, but the weather and a stuffed nose changed my plans. So, ducks and shadows instead.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

