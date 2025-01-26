Previous
Ye Olde Key by swchappell
Photo 3094

Ye Olde Key

For 52Frames "Something Old" challenge. 84 focus-stacked images with the camera a smidge too close, ugh.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking key. Cool shot.
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflection.
January 26th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Nicely done. Good choice for the challenge.
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact