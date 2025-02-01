Previous
Playin' the Blues by swchappell
Photo 3095

Playin' the Blues

Well, he was not actually playing the blues, but he did have a blue guitar, so that kind of counts.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Steve Chappell

Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Excellent shot!
February 9th, 2025  
