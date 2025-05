Scaredy Cat in Sepia

Sylvester is the biggest cat in the house, and probably the biggest I've ever owned. He is also the biggest of scaredy cats - he is especially afraid of laundry. He often hides under the bed in the guest bedroom, but this morning for some reason he was beside the bed under the folds of the bedspread, which seemed like a great photo. His look says "any closer and I'm outta here."