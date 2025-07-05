Sign up
Photo 3124
A Week of Freddie #5
Time is fleeting, but there is always time for Freddie.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
1
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
3370
photos
40
followers
65
following
856% complete
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
5th July 2025 6:16pm
Corinne C
ace
Lovely face
July 11th, 2025
